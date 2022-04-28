Advertisement

Missouri man accused of biting victim’s ear off, gouging his eyes in Lake Ozark assault

FILE — A probable cause document stated that Ryan Pierce “is an extreme danger to the public,...
FILE — A probable cause document stated that Ryan Pierce “is an extreme danger to the public, his children and wife” due to alleged crimes he committed on April 24.(3TV/CBS 5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement is looking for a 39-year-old man accused of severely injuring a victim at a mid-Missouri home.

A probable cause document stated that Ryan Pierce “is an extreme danger to the public, his children and wife” due to alleged crimes he committed on April 24.

Pierce forced his way into his wife’s home despite an emergency ex parte against him, bit a man’s ear off, and then gouged his eyes, the court document stated.

The probable cause document stated the victim’s eyes had bruising caused by excessive force, and one eye was completely swollen shut. The victim also “will have serious disfiguration to his ear for life due to the missing portion of his lower ear.”

Miller County law enforcement stated that Pierce’s family and neighbors could be killed if the suspect is not captured.

He was charged with first-degree assault causing serious physical injury, first-degree burglary and third-degree assault. Pierce faces a warrant for his arrest with a $150,000 bond.

Anyone with information about Pierce has been asked to contact Miller County authorities immediately.

For more crime stories, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Blue Valley School Board VP was removed from his position Thursday morning.
Blue Valley School Board member removed from VP position over anti-transgender Twitter comments
The Missouri Senate adjourned Wednesday night without voting on HB 2502, which would have...
Sports betting bill stalls in Missouri Senate following Wednesday fillibuster
The FBI is urging parents of teenage boys to have a serious talk with their kids about...
‘Keep private things private’: FBI warns Kansas City of sextortion schemes targeting boys
"Co-living sounds wonderful at first but you have this juxtaposition of people who care about...
City of Shawnee bans co-living rentals