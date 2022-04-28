Advertisement

Missouri House, Senate GOP push to ban transgender athletes

Missouri Capitol
Missouri Capitol(AP Images)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican-led House has passed legislation aimed at restricting transgender kids’ participation in sports.

House members voted 95-46 to require transgender public school students to play on teams that match the sex listed on their birth certificates.

Senators also debated a proposal to strip funding from schools that don’t enact similar restrictions.

Missouri’s current public high school sports rules already prohibit transgender girls from competing on girls teams unless they’re undergoing hormone therapy.

Two transgender girls have been approved to play on Missouri girls’ teams in the past decade.

ALSO READ: Kansas House sustains Gov. veto on “Parents Bill of Rights,” transgender athlete ban

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The substance mixed into the water was paint used to put lines on the field.
Police: Paint in Kansas Wesleyan baseball team’s water; 2 juveniles suspected
The Tonganoxie School District said someone broke into Tonganoxie High School and left damage...
District: Parts of Tonganoxie High School damaged after break-in
FILE — A probable cause document stated that Ryan Pierce “is an extreme danger to the public,...
Missouri man accused of biting victim’s ear off, gouging his eyes in Lake Ozark assault
Kansas House sustains Gov. veto on “Parents Bill of Rights,” transgender athlete ban