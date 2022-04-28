KCPS board, administration issue call to action following fatal stabbing at middle school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Wednesday night, the Kansas City School Board and administrators addressed a tragic loss of life at one of its middle schools two weeks ago.

Fourteen-year-old Manny Guzman was stabbed to death inside Northeast Middle School, allegedly by a fellow 14-year-old student.

The school board began Wednesday night’s meeting with a moment of silence. There was no large crowd, but it was a moment to reflect on the loss and the response.

“The tragic situation at Northeast Middle has rocked our school community to its core,” said Board Member Manny Abarca, reading a statement prepared by the board as a whole. “As a board of caring people and as parents, we mourn the loss of a student and other lives irrevocably altered by violence.”

The president of the teacher’s union praised the staff at Northeast Middle School for their response.

“Even when they had the opportunity to take a PTO day without penalty the next day, 100% of Northeast staff reported to work. They were there to support our students and each other,” said AFT Local 691 President Jason Roberts.

An assistant superintendent listed off what they’re doing to improve safety and security, including hiring a consulting firm to audit their protocols.

She also talked about efforts already underway to try to prevent violence in other ways.

Namely, they began a trauma-informed care plan in 2021 that involved training staff with the Center for Conflict Resolution. They currently have 65% of staff at each school trained.

Then, they issued a call to action.

Superintendent Mark Bedell noted this is not just a school problem. On the day this happened, there were a total of four homicides in the city in just 24 hours. And, many conflicts between kids start outside of school.

“I can’t do this as a superintendent by myself and neither can this board or this administration or the faculty and staff,” Bedell said. “We’ve got to have the whole community galvanized to say enough is enough. We have to have safe havens in this city. And, until we all are able to get together and not be reactionary to tragedy, I don’t know what more can be done until we all get together.”

He specifically named the city, the county, the prosecutor’s office, the police department, and community groups as those who need to come together with the district to address the broader issue of violence.

