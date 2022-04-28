KCK neighbors push back on possible development

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Unified Government Board of Commissioners will meet later tonight to discuss the question of changing zoning to allow for an 8-story apartment building.

The UG’s agenda states Sunflower Development Group, lead by director of development Moberly, is asking for a zooming change from a single family home to high-rise apartment district. The planning and zoning committee recommended the full board approve the change.

People living in the Russian Hill neighborhood have made signs and held grassroots meetings to protect their sought after views of Kansas City, Missouri on the other side of the bluffs. They say a new development will cause congestions and potentially cause them to leave the area.

“We are basically Brooklyn to New York or Oakland to San Francisco,” said Jerri Moulder. “We are the oceanfront property of East Wyandotte County.”

Moulder is an active member in the newly-formed neighborhood group ClearView Coalition.

“We understand that developers are going to come, but we want them to work with us. We have a lot to offer.”

Kansas City-based Sunflower Development Group wants to put an eight story, 129-unit complex at this corner of 6th and Central.

Moberly said it about more than the view.

“It’s the front door to KCK. It shouldn’t be just an overgrown hill with trees and brush,” he said. “It should be something that’s iconic and welcoming.”

Neighbors are felling more than growing pains.

“We’re not opposed to growth. We’re not opposed to development. We are opposed to 8 stories of luxury apartments moving into a blue collar, working class, mostly immigrant and elderly neighborhood and pushing us out,” said Rachel McMeachin. “It doesn’t fit the flavor, the feel of the neighborhood.”

McMeachin lives and works in a converted church at the top of the hill. Like many of her fellow neighbors, she is concerned about what the addition will do to an already congested corner.

“We are also already struggling with not the best school district. We are struggling with a lot of crime,” said Veronica Fernandez. “Now, we have to struggle with traffic, with not being safe mainly because of the traffic.”

The developer says there are 136 parking spots for 129 units. They’ve already reduced the size from 150 apartments. Cutting the size of the project like some neighbors suggest isn’t feasible.

“We’ve tried to take every one of their concerns into consideration the best we can but we also know this is something that is wanted by a big piece of the neighborhood,” Moberly said.

People sharing streets with the project aren’t sold.

“We want to preserve the diversity, the livability, the affordability to our neighborhood and our community,” Jerri Moulder said.

