KC Mothers in Charge canvass neighborhoods to offer resources, ask witnesses to report unsolved homicide and violent crime tips

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A group of Kansas City mothers and volunteers went door to door Wednesday trying to help generate tips to help police solve homicides for victims and their families.

KC Mothers in Charge volunteers canvassed three neighborhoods where recent homicides and violent crimes occurred. The effort began with a prayer.

“We ask that you touch our community in a mighty way Lord. Bless them and give them strength,” KC Mothers in Charge founder Rosilyn Temple said during the prayer.

Volunteers carried a sign with photos of Kansas City homicide victims that said “No More Victims.” The volunteers visited homes near Linwood and Agnes, 35th and along South Benton.

“We have to try to target our higher crime areas and try to let people know that we care, and we see what’s happening,” Temple said. “As KC Mothers in Charge, we have been victimized ourselves, so we want to stop it.”

Temple knows what it is like to wait for justice during a homicide investigation. Her son, Antonio Thompson, was killed in November of 2011. The homicide case remains unsolved. Temple’s own search for answers keeps her motivated to help other families.

“I just know I want to help some other mother, father, or grandmother to solve their case,” Temple said. “I can’t bring my son back but if I can save someone else’s child’s life, that is my mission in life.”

On Wednesday she spoke with neighbors to offer resources for anyone who has been the victim of violent crime through the support group Survivors Will Heal. The group offers assistance to non-fatal shooting victims and their families.

Volunteers also informed community members that they can use a Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers QR code, to submit crime tips quickly and anonymously. The right tip could be the one that mothers like Temple have waited for.

“We have got to take our community, our neighborhoods back and build that village up,” Temple said. “So, people just speak up, speak out and try to stop the violence.”

Anyone with information about a homicide in Kansas City can anonymously call 816-474-TIPS. There is up to a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in homicide investigations.

