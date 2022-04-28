District: Parts of Tonganoxie High School damaged after break-in

Advertisement

By Nick Sloan
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONGANOXIE, KS (KCTV) --- The Tonganoxie School District said someone broke into Tonganoxie High School and left damage to portions of the high school.

The district said the incident happened on Wednesday evening.

Damage was caused to the New Learning Center floors, the Learning Stairs and walls.

“This is an extremely serious matter which has been reported to the Tonganoxie Police Department,” the district said in a statement. “Because of privacy issues we cannot release the names of the individuals involved in this situation. Proper discipline is being administered by the Tonganoxie High School Administrators.”

The investigation has been turned over to police.

