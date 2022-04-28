District: Park Hill student suffers ‘minor injuries’ following possible assault

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- The Park Hill School District says a student suffered minor injuries following a ‘possible assault’ on one student by another student.

The school district said the student is in good condition and police are talking to a person of interest in the case.

“We appreciate law enforcement’s quick response, and we appreciate the patience of students, staff and families as we took precautions to make sure everyone was safe,” Park Hill High School Brad Kincheloe said in a statement.

