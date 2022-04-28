Advertisement

Blue Valley School Board member removed from VP position over anti-transgender Twitter comments

The Blue Valley School Board VP was removed from his position Thursday morning.
By Shain Bergan
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - The Blue Valley School District Board of Education voted Thursday morning to remove from his position the body’s vice president, who made controversial anti-transgender comments on Twitter earlier this month.

The School Board approved a motion to remove Jim McMullen as the School Board’s executive vice president by a vote of 5-2 during a special meeting. McMullen remains a member of the School Board, but no longer holds the title of executive vice president.

President Joe Biden on March 31 had tweeted, “To transgender Americans of all ages, I want you to know that you are so brave. You belong. I have your back.”

McMullen responded to Biden’s tweet by saying, “President embracing child abuse.” Responding to detractors who took offense to his tweet because of his position on the School Board, McMullen tweeted back, “I don’t agree at all. And I’ll continue to speak out about the poison that is gender ideology.”

McMullen also said “of course we shouldn’t” be allowed to say “gay” in schools.

A petition was circulated by a group called “Blue Valley For All” following McMullen’s comments, demanding his censure and removal.

A statement on the petition reads, “Hate has no place in Blue Valley Schools! By signing this petition, you are sending a message to the Blue Valley Board of Education and ALL area schools that HATE speak won’t be tolerated.”

The petition had 3,252 virtual signatures as of late Thursday morning.

McMullen was a newly-elected School Board member, beginning his term in January. His bio on the school district website says he owns merchant banking firm Royal Blue Capital in Overland Park and has lived in the district for nearly 20 years with his wife and at least four children. The bio also says he’s a former teacher who has held positions in Mississippi and Washington, D.C.

