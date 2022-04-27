Advertisement

Wanted: John H. Sanders

This man is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri
John H. Sanders.
John H. Sanders.(Via the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 45-year-old John H. Sanders is wanted on a warrant out of Jackson County for sex offender registration violation.

Sanders is described as a white man who is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. He also has tattoos on his arms.

Sanders’ last known address was near 102nd and Tullis in Kansas City, Missouri. His current whereabouts are unknown, however.

If you have information, call 816-474-TIPS.

