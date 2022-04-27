Senate passes bill to gradually phase out 6.5% tax on groceries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Senate has passed a bill to Gov. Kelly’s desk which would phase out the state’s 6.5% sales tax on groceries as opposed to its immediate elimination.

On Wednesday, April 27, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the Senate unanimously passed legislation to phase out the state’s sales tax on food.

“Today the Kansas Senate took a great step forward for working Kansans by voting unanimously to phase out the state sales tax on groceries,” Schmidt said. “In this time of raging inflation, this tax relief will bring much-needed help to so many Kansans throughout our state. As I have said time and again since calling last fall for grocery-tax relief, this was the year for the Legislature to reduce or eliminate the grocery tax, and I commend all who have worked diligently to reach this compromise. When this becomes law, Kansas will no longer have among the nation’s highest taxes on groceries but rather among the lowest. After repeated false starts in years past, now is the time to finally get this done, and I urge the House of Representatives to pass this as well before adjourning this week.”

House Bill 2106 was set for a Conference Committee Report on Tuesday after the bill sat in the Conference Committee for about a month as legislators deliberated.

HB 2106 would extend dates when corporate returns are required to be filed, exempt compensation income as a result of identity fraud, provide a subtraction modification for amounts received from retirement plans, and provide a temporary option for teleworking employees.

The bill was introduced to the Committee on Taxation, which sponsors the bill, on Jan. 21 at the request of Kent Eckles of the Kansas Chamber of Commerce. It was unanimously passed by the House under emergency final action.

Once sent to the Senate, an amendment was added to phase out the state’s sales tax on groceries. The bill was passed through the Senate on final action with a 24-15 vote on March 31.

With the passage of the Conference Committee Report on Tuesday, the bill now heads back to the House.

Earlier in the week, the House rejected House Bill 2487, also known as the Axe the Food Tax bill, which would have eliminated the 6.5% state tax on food sales all at once as opposed to gradually.

