SantaCaliGon to celebrate golden anniversary in Independence this year

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The 50th Annual SantaCaliGon Days Festival, an Independence tradition, will take place on Labor Day weekend. Plus, there’s a golden anniversary to celebrate this year!

The annual festival is meant to commemorate the origin of the Santa Fe, California, and Oregon trails in Independence during the time of the pioneers.

The first time the festival was held was back in 1940. It was then held a second time after WWII in 1947. At that time, it was called Three Trails Days. But then, it wasn’t held again until 1973.

Now, it’s been going every single year since. This year, it will take place Sept. 2-4.

“In 50 years, the festival has evolved into one of the regional’s premier festivals, drawing more than 300,000 people to celebrate the end-of-summer and contributes millions of dollars in economic impact over Labor Day weekend in Independence,” the festival posted on Facebook. “The region’s oldest and largest FREE festival features entertainment, delicious food, handcrafted arts and crafts, a world-class carnival and two stages throughout the fun-filled weekend.”

Vendors’ booths are going to take up nine square blocks in Independence. If you’re a vendor and would like to register to be part of it, click here.

“The festival has also proven to be a successful fundraising opportunity for local nonprofits,” they added to their Facebook post. “More than 50 organizations report earning nearly 100% of their annual budget at SCG.”

All the concerts mentioned below will be free, but VIP bands will be available for $30 per person and are good for the entire weekend. Those wrist bands will be available at santacaligon.com starting May 1.

This year, the festival is going to kick off on Friday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. Carl Worden Band, Stone Senate, and Little Texas will be performing on the main stage.

On Saturday, Sept. 3, music will begin at 6:30 p.m. There will be performances from Last Kiss - A Tribute to Joe Bonamassa Music, South Alabama, Red Clay Strays, and Lonestar.

Lonestar topped the charts in 1996 and is the headliner.

On Sunday, Sept. 4, there will be entertainment from multiple tribute bands starting at 3:15 p.m. That includes Steve Miller Experience, Bad Company Tribute, and Bob Segar Tribute. The evening will end with a unique show from The Rock Gods.

Children will be able to “experience the past” at Main Street 1849. That will be located on Main Street between Lexington & Kansas streets. There, people can enjoy more live entertainment, games and activities, live demonstrations, and true-to-life pioneer actors the public can interact with.

The community stage, which is popular, will feature local and regional talent throughout the day and local bands in the evening.

For more information and further details, click here to view the festival’s full post.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Independence’s premiere event, than to bring our community together to enjoy great music, arts & craft booths, delicious food, carnival rides, and fun activities for the entire family, this Labor Day Weekend,” said Independence Chamber of Commerce President Tom Lesnak.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.