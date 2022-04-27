Roofing company gives veteran in Blue Springs new roof

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A local veteran is getting a new home in Blue Springs.

Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity is building the house and they got a big assist today.

Royal Roofing & Solar put a new roof on the home.

It’s not the first time the company has helped out a veteran by providing a new roof.

“Two years ago... A 6-foot-4 man in tears,” said Austin Watterson, Owner of Royal Roofing & Solar. “Made us all cry, realizing he never, never had any assistance in his life. And, he didn’t know what was going on. We just showed up and had him pick out his colors and we were putting his roof on for him the next week.”

The project today is part of Owens Corning’s Roof Deployment Project to help out veterans.

