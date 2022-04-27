Advertisement

Roofing company gives veteran in Blue Springs new roof

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A local veteran is getting a new home in Blue Springs.

Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity is building the house and they got a big assist today.

Royal Roofing & Solar put a new roof on the home.

It’s not the first time the company has helped out a veteran by providing a new roof.

“Two years ago... A 6-foot-4 man in tears,” said Austin Watterson, Owner of Royal Roofing & Solar. “Made us all cry, realizing he never, never had any assistance in his life. And, he didn’t know what was going on. We just showed up and had him pick out his colors and we were putting his roof on for him the next week.”

The project today is part of Owens Corning’s Roof Deployment Project to help out veterans.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An uproar over a local school district pulling down LGBTQ-friendly signs has the district...
Grain Valley Schools to host listening sessions on LGBTQ ‘safe space for all’ signs
A neighbor says a man in her Waldo neighborhood is shooting a pellet gun at animals and...
Kansas City police investigate man shooting pellet gun at animals in Waldo neighborhood
An uproar over a local school district pulling down LGBTQ-friendly signs has the district...
Grain Valley Schools to host listening sessions on LGBTQ 'safe space for all' signs
A neighbor says a man in her Waldo neighborhood is shooting a pellet gun at animals and...
Kansas City police investigate man shooting pellet gun at animals in Waldo neighborhood