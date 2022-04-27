Advertisement

Rain, rain, go away! Sold-out Roos softball game vs top-ranked Oklahoma canceled due to weather

Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) carries the championship trophy toward the Oklahoma fans as the...
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) carries the championship trophy toward the Oklahoma fans as the team celebrates after defeating Florida State in the final game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Talk about a bummer.

The Kansas City Roos softball team was set to take on the defending national champion Oklahoma Sooners Thursday in front of a sold-out crowd. But expected rain and storms throughout the day have forced a cancellation. It will not be made up this year, the Roos announced.

The game was set to be played at the Urban Youth Academy.

Anyone who had purchased tickets will be refunded automatically. They can contact Chris Garcia at garciacr@umkc.edu for further ticketing questions.

The Sooners (42-1) will travel to Lawrence, Kansas to take on the Jayhawks this weekend. Kansas City (10-30) will travel to Omaha to take on a the Mavericks in a three-game set.

