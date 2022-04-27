Rain, rain, go away! Sold-out Roos softball game vs top-ranked Oklahoma canceled due to weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Talk about a bummer.

The Kansas City Roos softball team was set to take on the defending national champion Oklahoma Sooners Thursday in front of a sold-out crowd. But expected rain and storms throughout the day have forced a cancellation. It will not be made up this year, the Roos announced.

The game was set to be played at the Urban Youth Academy.

Anyone who had purchased tickets will be refunded automatically. They can contact Chris Garcia at garciacr@umkc.edu for further ticketing questions.

The Sooners (42-1) will travel to Lawrence, Kansas to take on the Jayhawks this weekend. Kansas City (10-30) will travel to Omaha to take on a the Mavericks in a three-game set.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.