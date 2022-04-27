Advertisement

Prosecutor won’t bring charges against accused Topeka priest

FILE- Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay decided not to file charges against the Rev....
FILE- Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay decided not to file charges against the Rev. John Pilcher. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Catholic priest in Topeka suspended from his public duties after being accused of sexually abusing a minor will not face criminal charges in the case.

The Capital-Journal reports that Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay decided not to file charges against the Rev. John Pilcher after reviewing the results of an investigation conducted by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas announced last September that it had suspended Pilcher, of Mater Dei parish, but said Pilcher denies the allegation and has fully cooperated with the investigation.

The archdiocese says it will continue with evaluating Pilcher’s status as a priest.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Negotiators now have a little more than a week to hash out differences between the House and...
Missouri Senate advances $46 billion state budget
FILE- Then Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens waits to deliver remarks to a small group of supporters...
KCPD launches criminal investigation into Greitens ridealong video
KCPD criminal investigation into Greitens ridealong
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Wednesday, April 27.
A Wednesday in the 70s, but big wind gusts this afternoon