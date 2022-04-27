Pet of the Day: Hachi

Hachi is a big, handsome Golden Retriever Shepherd mix. It’s estimated he was born in September of 2020.

He is a big boy at around 80 pounds and he doesn’t always realize his size!

He likes other dogs and has even been known to be gentle enough to play with a much smaller puppy.

Hachi is afraid of some men, especially tall bearded ones. So, he may require an experienced home that can help him overcome this fear or a home without anyone tall and bearded.

Hachi is strong on a leash, but has been getting better about not pulling. That’s especially true once he gets into his rhythm.

He is a very loving dog and, once he has a chance to calm down from the excitement of getting out, he is a treat to be around.

This big guy is playful, bouncy and ready to go! He can’t wait to find an active family to play with!

For more information, visit the Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter website.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.