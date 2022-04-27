Paola man sentenced to 21 years for 2018 Shawnee murder

SHAWNEE, Ks. (KCTV) - A Paola, Kansas man will spend the next 21 and a half years in prison for a 2018 murder that took place in Shawnee.

It was announced Wednesday that Vincenzo Anecio Lucasta was sentenced to 258 months in prison for the death of 57-year-old David Paterno.

Back in January 2022, Lucasta pleaded no contest to second degree intentional murder. He was originally charged with premeditated first degree murder.

According to court records, police were called to the area of 51st and Monticello in Shawnee around 1 a.m. on August 8, 2018. At the scene, police located Paterno, who had been stabbed. He eventually lost consciousness and was unresponsive. Paterno was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Lucasta was arrested five days after Paterno’s death.

At the time of the murder, Lucasta was dating Paterno’s ex-wife.

