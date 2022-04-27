Advertisement

Missouri faces more lawsuits over lack of Congressional redistricting map

FILE - Missouri state Rep. Travis Fitzwater studies a proposed map of U.S. House districts...
FILE - Missouri state Rep. Travis Fitzwater studies a proposed map of U.S. House districts during a state House committee hearing on Jan. 10, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. With the state's Republican-led Legislature still deadlocked on redistricting, Missouri now faces lawsuits in both federal and state court asking the judiciary to intervene and order a new U.S. House map before this summer's primary election. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)(David A. Lieb | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is now facing lawsuits in both federal and state court over the Legislature’s inability to pass new U.S. House districts.

Republicans control the Missouri House, Senate and governor’s office, but they have been unable to agree on a final plan to redraw the state’s eight congressional districts based on the 2020 census.

ALSO READ: Missouri Senate advances $46 billion state budget

Missouri is the only state that has not at least passed some proposal, though several others also face uncertainties because of court challenges or vetoes.

The Missouri Legislature faces a May 13 deadline to pass bills. Hearings have been set in federal court for May 9 and in state court for May 23.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Trooper's car hit by semi
Trooper injured when semi strikes cruiser in western Kansas
Zoey Creedon, 13, was last seen Friday, April 22 in Shawnee, KS.
Lenexa police finds missing teenager safe
Negotiators now have a little more than a week to hash out differences between the House and...
Missouri Senate advances $46 billion state budget
FILE- Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay decided not to file charges against the Rev....
Prosecutor won’t bring charges against accused Topeka priest