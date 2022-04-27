Metro high schoolers win a cappella competition in NYC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A group of high school singers came home this weekend with a new trophy and a national title.

Soundproof, a group of local teens, traveled to New York City to compete for the International Championship of High School A Cappella. They took the title, beating out nine other groups from across the country.

““It’s just been the trip of a lifetime and getting to compete with the nine best groups in the country is already an honor in and of itself, so to not only do that but win is just surreal and to experience all of it with my best friends has been such a blessing,” said member Maddox Bane.

Bane was also awarded the best soloist award.

According to their website, members meet outside of their current high schools and perform music “outside the typical high school repertoire.”

“The members of the ensemble are introduced to the world of contemporary vocal a cappella and given the opportunity to grow as performers, vocalists and musicians,” KC A Capella’s site says.

The group is lead by artistic director James Levy, assistant music director Tori Loepp, and stager Jerry Birts.

