Man sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for fatal 2021 shooting in Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for fatally shooting another man at least twice, killing him.

According to the office of Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, 22-year-old Leavenworth resident Cordell Marqueise Stewart was sentenced to 117 months in prison for second-degree murder. That is close to 10 years.

The judge determined that Stewart had the lowest criminal history, being none or a single misdemeanor. The state legislature created sentencing guidelines, which the court has been instructed to follow. As such, the guidelines determined the sentence that Stewart would receive based upon his criminal history and the level of the conviction.

During the sentencing, the victim’s father and sisters spoke. They asked for the maximum amount of time that the judge could provide for Stewart’s sentence.

On March 24 of this year, Stewart pleaded “no contest” to shooting Floyd Ross, Jr. at least twice on May 4, 2021.

The Leavenworth Police Department was able to retrieve surveillance video of Floyd from the night of the shooting. That video showed Ross and another person, who was later determined to be the Stewart, in the 400 block of Kiowa Street. The video then shows muzzle flashes, Ross dropping to the ground, and Stewart running east on Kiowa Street.

“There was no excuse for this death, not even the defendant’s own mental health,” County Attorney Thompson said. “We only came to a resolution of this case with the permission of the family.”

