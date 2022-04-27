Advertisement

Local police departments send protective equipment to Ukraine soldiers

Local police departments have donated supplies to soldiers in Ukraine, including these...
Local police departments have donated supplies to soldiers in Ukraine, including these ballistic vests from Prairie Village.(Prairie Village PD)
By Jackson Hicks
Apr. 27, 2022
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - Some area police departments and sheriff’s offices are donating to Ukraine’s fight against Russian forces.

On Wednesday, the Prairie Village Police Department shared a picture on its Facebook of some soldiers wearing the 50 ballistic vests they donated.

A volunteer was able to transport the vests to a military base in Ukraine. According to the department, another shipment of supplies such as gas masks, vests and helmets will arrive in Ukraine soon.

Prairie Village has partnered with area agencies, including Olathe PD, Spring Hill PD, the Blue Valley School District and Miami County Sheriff’s Office to send these supplies.

