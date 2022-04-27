Advertisement

Kansas exceeds $5 billion in agricultural exports for first time in decade

By Sarah Motter
Apr. 27, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas exceeded $5 billion in agricultural exports in 2021, which is the first time the state passed the mark in a decade.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, April 27, the state officially exported $5.35 billion in agricultural goods in 2021. She said this is the first the state’s agricultural exports exceeded the $5 billion mark in the last decade.

Gov. Kelly noted that those exports were also $1.3 billion - or 32.35% - more than what had been exported in 2020.

“Kansans have long-known that farmers, ranchers, and agriculture producers are vital to our state’s economy,” Kelly said. “Kansas is a national leader in agriculture, and setting these records solidifies the important role the state also has on a global scale.”

Kelly said the top exporter for the Sunflower State in 2021 was meat, which made up$2.06 billion - or 54.07% - of all agriculture exports. The second was cereals, which made up $1.51 billion - or 39.75% - of total agriculture exports in 2021.

Kelly noted that other products exported include oilseed, vinegar, beverages, dairy products, milling products, fats, vegetables, flour and starch.

Even though supply chain issues impacted many industries during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kelly said Kansa exported agricultural products to 187 foreign markets in 2021. She said Mexico, Japan, and China were the top three countries to buy Kansas goods.

Kelly said Mexico purchased $1.91 billion - or 44.33% - of all agriculture exports. Japan followed with $822.78 million - or 19.90% - of all Kansas agriculture exports. China was third with $701.30 million - or 16.96% - purchased. She said South Korea, Taiwan, Canada, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Brazil were other countries in the top 10.

“Through the work of Kansas farmers, ranchers, other agriculture producers, and ag and food processors, in partnership with our Division of Agricultural Marketing, Kansas leads in agriculture,” Agriculture Secretary Mike Beam said.

To read the full report, click HERE.

