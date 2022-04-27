Kansas City police investigate man shooting pellet gun at animals in Waldo neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A neighbor says a man in her Waldo neighborhood is shooting a pellet gun at animals, including neighbors’ pets. She hopes something can be done before a pet or person gets hurt, or property is damaged.

Kansas City police say after receiving the neighbor’s call, an officer that works in the area was assigned to partner with Community Interaction Officers to work toward a resolution.

“We have lots of children and lots of pets,” Tracy Quaethem said about the neighborhood.

She says while working from home during the pandemic, she noticed concerning behavior from the man who lives off E 78th Terrace near Main Street.

“I realized that he was wandering around with a pellet gun shooting at neighbors’ dogs, cats and wildlife,” Quaethem said.

She says over time he started shooting the pellet gun more frequently and aimed it toward other neighbors’ yards including her yard.

“He’ll shoot at dogs who are in their own fenced yards,” Quaethem said. “If there are neighborhood cats around, he will shoot at them, rabbits, squirrels and birds. Definitely not just in his own yard. He’ll walk up to people’s fences and push his gun through so that he can have better aim.”

Inside Kansas City, Missouri city limits, it is illegal to shoot any gun including an air gun or air rifle except for in the defense of a person or property. Tracy shared a video recording of the man with police.

“He comes out of his garage with his pellet gun and aims into my yard,” Quaethem said as she described the video.

When officers arrived to investigate, the man accused of shooting the pellet gun was not outside and could not be contacted. A spokesperson for the Kansas City Missouri Police Department said because the man is “very elderly,” officers will be working to contact him and determine if any resources need to be allocated in addition to any legal steps that could be applied.

“I would like him to stop,” Quaethem said. “Hopefully he can get some help and it will stop.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.