Kansas City to close out the workweek with rain

Clear skies and weak southerly winds will send temperatures tumbling after sunset but not to the frosty levels we felt Tuesday morning! Mostly clear skies after sunset will allow temperatures to drop into the middle to upper 40s by sunrise Wednesday morning. The cool morning air will lead to one of the most comfortable afternoons we have seen so far in 2022.

Opportunities to mow or do yard work will be slim during the second half of the week, so plan ahead to trim your lawn to avoid out of control grass by the end of the weekend.

The wind will pick up on Wednesday, leading to a breezy afternoon. The southerly direction will send temperatures into the middle 70s by the middle afternoon hours.

Southerly winds continue Wednesday night and Thursday. Clouds will gather, however, leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. You may hear a rumble of thunder on Wednesday but severe weather is not expected.

Thursday brings additional rain chances with a rumble possible as well, but the rain will be more of the garden variety. Temperatures on Thursday will be warmer in the morning with lows in the middle 50s but cooler in the afternoon thanks to the rain. Highs will struggle to reach the middle 60s.

You can expect the same for the rest of the week, as rain chances continue Friday with a chance for strong to severe storms mainly west of our area. The storms could still carry a punch when they arrive but they should be in a state of weakening when they arrive late in the day, which is likely after midnight Friday night.

The weekend will begin with a chance for rain showers on Saturday while a westerly wind blows in at a moderate pace. A warm morning with temperatures close to 60 will warm very little through the day, as highs struggle to reach the lower 70s. Scattered rain showers will push in at a 40% clip, keeping area lawns wet and squishy after the rain that falls during the second half of the week. Skies may drop a few showers Saturday night as this latest wave of wet weather persists through the night.

Sunday will bring fair skies with a nearly equal blend of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures on this first day of May will be cooler, as the morning low begins close to 50, which is spot-on normal. That will be followed by highs in the upper 60s which, on the first day of May, would make it just a couple degrees below the average temperature for the day.

