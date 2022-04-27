Kansas bill to ‘axe the food tax’ is rejected

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A bill that would save Kansans money on their grocery receipt was shot down today.

House Bill 2487, better known as Governor Laura Kelly’s “Axe the Food Tax” plan, would have eliminated the 6.5% state sales tax on groceries.

Living Stone Family Worship Center operates mainly as a church but, during the weekdays, the building is leased to Delight Ahead Child and Family Development Center.

That’s a center that takes care of 25 children each week, which means they are constantly buying groceries to feed the little mouths.

“We cater in our lunches but generally we spend about $500 a week on groceries for the children,” said Owner and Director Demetria Spencer.

Spencer said the tax is noticeable when she looks at the receipt.

“Sometimes, I go to Missouri because I know their taxes are cheaper,” Spencer said.

Currently, Kansas has a 6.5% sales tax rate on food. Governor Kelly’s “Axe the Food Tax” would eliminate that tax. She has said in the past the bill would help save Kansans hundreds of dollars at the grocery store.

That’s much-needed money that she said needs to stay in the pockets of Kansans as inflation has raised the prices of everything, including food.

The bill failed in the House 48 to 74 today, leaving Kansas with the second highest food tax in the nation.

“I think we already have so much that we are paying in inflation. I think that that sales cut will just help out,” said Spencer.

The Kansas House Democrats tweeted about today’s vote saying, “All Democrats and 10 Republicans voted to move forward with tax relief to families. 74 Republicans voted against”.

The Kansas GOP hasn’t tweeted about the bill today, but back in January they tweeted about the governor vetoing a similar GOP bill that would have lowered the tax.

The tweet says, “Reminder: In 2019 Laura Kelly vetoed a sales tax cut on food that would have made a huge difference to hardworking Kansans”.

The GOP does have their own plan that they want to implement that would gradually reduce the sales tax, eventually eliminating the rate in 2025.

Meanwhile as politicians are going back and forth, Kansans are finding themselves and their wallets continuing to hurt.

“I think that the Republicans and the Democrats need to get together and work things out for the good of the future, for our little ones that are coming up,” said Spencer.

Spencer did mention going to Missouri to grocery shop sometimes. Just across State Line, the sales tax is just over 1%.

