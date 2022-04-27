Former KCK volleyball coach sentenced for soliciting nudes from teenage player

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A former Kansas City, Kansas volleyball coach was sentenced today after he solicited nude pictures from a 15-year-old player.

Levinson Gibson, 27, was given 32 months for one count of sexual exploitation of a child. He pleaded guilty to this charge back in February.

A Smithville, Missouri native, Gibson was living in Indianapolis when he was arrested. Before moving, he was a coach for the Dynasty Volleyball Academy in Kansas City, Kansas.

According to the Leavenworth County Court, Gibson used Snapchat to ask a 15-year-old player for pictures of her bra and bare breasts.

Gibson was interviewed by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation in July of 2021 and admitted to requesting and receiving those pictures.

At sentencing, friends and family of both Gibson and the victim testified. Gibson apologized to the victim, and his family discussed how his life has already been “irreversibly affected,” asking for probation and continued treatment.

One young lady, a friend and peer of the victim said, “I never thought to watch out for a coach, teacher, or someone significantly older than me because I have always been taught to trust these important adults in my life. They were supposed to be helpers in my life – not creepers.”

Gibson had no criminal history at the time of the crim. He will be listed as a lifetime sexual offender.

