Driver arrested for purposefully hitting patrol vehicle in Liberty, assaulting deputy

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspect in a disturbance will soon be facing charges after he purposefully swerved to hit a patrol vehicle and assaulted a deputy while he was being arrested.

According to the Liberty Police Department, officers were leaving the scene of a disturbance early Wednesday morning when they heard a car accelerating down the road.

As the vehicle got closer, the driver continued to accelerate.

He then intentionally swerved at a patrol vehicle where officers were standing, hitting the vehicle.

There was a short pursuit, which came to an end when he crashed in a ditch.

The driver, who police say was a suspect from the initial disturbance call, proceeded to resist arrest and assault a Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy as he was being taken into custody.

The police department says charges are pending.

Further information about the driver has not yet been provided.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.