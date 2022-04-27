Advertisement

Driver arrested for purposefully hitting patrol vehicle in Liberty, assaulting deputy

A driver has been arrested after he purposefully swerved to hit a patrol vehicle. He also...
A driver has been arrested after he purposefully swerved to hit a patrol vehicle. He also assaulted a deputy while he was being arrested.(Liberty Police Department)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspect in a disturbance will soon be facing charges after he purposefully swerved to hit a patrol vehicle and assaulted a deputy while he was being arrested.

According to the Liberty Police Department, officers were leaving the scene of a disturbance early Wednesday morning when they heard a car accelerating down the road.

As the vehicle got closer, the driver continued to accelerate.

He then intentionally swerved at a patrol vehicle where officers were standing, hitting the vehicle.

There was a short pursuit, which came to an end when he crashed in a ditch.

The driver, who police say was a suspect from the initial disturbance call, proceeded to resist arrest and assault a Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy as he was being taken into custody.

The police department says charges are pending.

Further information about the driver has not yet been provided.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Blue Springs man pleads guilty for role in January 6 riot at the Capitol
Cordell Marqueise Stewart.
Man sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for fatal 2021 shooting in Leavenworth
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas looks to use taxes on sports bets to attract Chiefs
Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas
United States Men’s National Soccer Team to host Uruguay at Children’s Mercy Park