Advertisement

Douglas Co. deputies enjoy brisket on N.C. sheriff’s office after bet on the Jayhawks

FILE
FILE(Marleah Campbell)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office enjoyed some brisket on a North Carolina sheriff’s office after a bet on the Jayhawks in the NCAA Tournament.

On Wednesday morning, April 27, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office gave a warm thank you to the Orange Co. North Carolina Sheriff’s Office for a helping of Hillsborough BBQ Company.

Deputies said the package, which featured a pound of brisket and a pound of barbecue, was the settlement of a National Championship wager for the Sheriff Showdown.

Since Douglas County’s Jayhawks Men’s Basketball team took home the title win against Orange County’s UNC Men’s team.

Sheriff Armbrister and deputies enjoyed the North Carolina brisket last week.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE
Kansas exceeds $5 billion in agricultural exports for first time in decade
Vincenzo Anecio Lucasta was sentenced ON April 14 to 258 months in prison for the death of...
Paola man sentenced to 21 years for 2018 Shawnee murder
The 50th Annual SantaCaliGon Festival will be held this year!
SantaCaliGon to celebrate golden anniversary in Independence this year
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Blue Springs man pleads guilty for role in January 6 riot at the Capitol