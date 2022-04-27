City of Olathe studying how to improve Santa Fe Street corridor

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Santa Fe Street corridor near I-35 could see improvements coming.

The City of Olathe is studying the stretch of road and asking for public input on how to ease traffic and make the roadway safer.

Therese Vink, an assistant city engineer, said the area is one of the busiest streets in Johnson County and one of the worst for collisions.

“We’re looking to reevaluate what the area really needs,” Vink said. “Whether that’s an interchange reconfiguration, widening the roadway, access management. We’re looking into all of the alternatives.”

Olathe hosted an open house Tuesday afternoon, part of a series of meetings seeking public input on the corridor. Vink said the project is in its concept phase.

“We are looking at alternatives for increased safety, reduced congestion, access management,” she said. “We’re doing a holistic approach to the corridor to find out what Olathe needs for this area.”

Businesses along Santa Fe had a few ideas.

Darby Pool owns the “Bikes for the Likes of Us” store in the Town Square Shopping Center. He said he usually drives to work, but often bikes when the weather is nice.

“Sometimes it’s darn crazy,” he said. “Lighting would be great. Widening of the sidewalks or path, because it’s pretty busy right now if you’re a cyclist and trying to cut through.”

Across the street, Mario Maloku mentioned that access to parking lots was an issue at his family’s restaurant Toni’s Italian.

“The changes I’d like to see are easier entry points and exit points” Maloku said. “That entry point is very congested.”

The environmental study for the project began in June 2021. The city said the study will be completed by summer 2023.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.