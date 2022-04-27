Blue Springs man pleads guilty for role in January 6 riot at the Capitol

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Blue Springs man has pleaded guilty for offenses he committed during the January 6 Capitol Riot.

Louis Enrique Colon, 45, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to a felony charge of civil disorder.

According to the Department of Justice, Colon, a member of the Proud Boys, began planning his trip to D.C. in December of 2020. He and a group of other Proud Boys drove from Kansas City to Washington, D.C. around January 5 to meet up with other Proud Boys. Colon brought a gun with him to D.C., and went to a hardware store where he bought an axe handle to be used as a walking stick and weapon.

On January 6, Colon and the group marched to the Capitol with others. He was carrying a pocketknife and wearing a backpack, tactical vest and gloves, boots and a helmet. He climbed a wall to gain access to the building and illegally entered it. While inside, he obstructed police officers who were trying to lower doors to stop rioters. He used his hands and a chair to keep a door open and remained inside the building for about an hour.

Colon was arrested in February 2021 in Kansas City. A sentencing date has not yet been set. He faces up to five years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.

