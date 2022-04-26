Advertisement

TPD identifies body found in Kansas River, believes death may have been suicide

Topeka Police, Fire, and Water Rescue crews are on scene near the 900 block of NE River Rd.
Topeka Police, Fire, and Water Rescue crews are on scene near the 900 block of NE River Rd.(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. has released the identity of the man found dead in the Kansas River on Friday, and how he may have died.

On Tuesday, April 26, the Topeka Police Department identified the person as Joshua R. Kline, 24, of Topeka.

TPD said the investigation remained in the preliminary stages, however, at this time foul play is not suspected.

Officials say the cause of death is believed to be a suicide, however, a final determination will come from the Shawnee Co. Coroner’s Office.

Kline had been found in the Kansas River around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, after residents in the 900 block of NE River Rd. reported they had seen a body in the water.

Topeka crews investigating body found in Kansas River

If anyone has information about the incident, they should call TPD at 785-368-9125.

