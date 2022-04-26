Residents forced to move for new jail unhappy with Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County is continuing to make strides in building a new county detention center. Just this morning, commissioners further discussed the project’s funding.

Right off Highway 40 in Kansas City sits Heart Village Mobile Home Park. In a few years, it will be home to the new Jackson County Detention Center.

“Even though it has issues of relocating the residents, it’s still the preferred site to the tune of a several million dollars of cost savings to the county,” said Jackson County Administrator Troy Schulte.

The county has been tasked with relocating the more than 100 residents, including providing financial support.

County officials said 103 of the 106 residents have found a new home or have moving plans in progress. However, several tenants are unhappy about the process.

“They promised me no out-of-pocket expenses for my moving. I got over $2,000 of out-of-pocket expenses,” said Urban Schaefer, a former resident.

Schaefer, a disabled Vietnam veteran, said he moved from the mobile home park more than three months ago. Since moving, he’s said he is dealing with several issues and unfulfilled promises from the county.

He claims the county damaged his trailer during the moving process and that he has yet to get his handicap ramp built at his new home as promised.

“Frank White, all of you, you have failed me as a veteran who almost lost his life in Vietnam. Now, I’m having to fight with the county. I feel like I’m back overseas again,” said Schaefer.

He, along other former and current residents, partnered with KC Tenants. They spoke before the Jackson County commissioners, begging for extra support.

KC Tenants is demanding:

Full and proper compensation for remaining residents

An end to all formal eviction proceedings between the county, and current and former residents

A full audit of all relocation dollars provided to residents

The county said the site needs to be ready for the contractor by June 1 so they can begin the construction process. That is why they’ve even had to evict some people.

“That’s why we had to take more harsher proceedings against some of the ones that have violated the rules or agreements, or didn’t make contact with us,” said Schulte.

The county said it will continue to work with residents. However, some are still worried.

“Only thing that I ask is I need a house to live and, because I don’t qualify for benefits, I don’t have any place to go because every place I’ve applied has declined me. So, I don’t know what I’m going to do,” said Zoila Guzman, a current resident.

The county is hoping the construction of the jail will be completed in 2024.

