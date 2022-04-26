Pet of the Day: Blue

Blue is a super handsome and loyal 7-year-old American Bulldog mix.

He is extremely loving to his people and really enjoys belly rubs.

He has the cutest soft smile!

He loves treats and is eager to learn.

He previously lived outdoors and, as such, is still learning how to trust people. So, he takes a little time to warm up to new friends.

He’s full of untapped potential and would like to join a home where he can be the only pet!

For more information, visit the Great Plains SPCA website.

