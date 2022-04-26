More victims come forward after teen secretly records them in Blue Springs restrooms

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Court records reveal disturbing new details in an investigation into a 17-year-old who is accused of secretly videotaping women as they used the restroom at a convenience store in Blue Springs. Earlier this month police held a news conference hoping to identify women who may be unaware they were recorded.

Police say a search of the suspect’s cell phone showed he recorded women using the restroom at a QuikTrip off Woods Chapel Road. Investigators say they discovered the teen is also suspected of sexual misconduct for touching women inside several Blue Springs businesses.

According to court records, on March 25th around 5:00 p.m. a mother stopped a police officer at QuikTrip to report she saw a man videotaping her and her six-year-old daughter while inside the women’s restroom. The officer reviewed the QuikTrip’s surveillance video and broadcast a description of the suspect to officers in the area. The video showed the suspect rode off on a bright green bicycle.

According to a search warrant filed in the investigation, officers found the bike parked at a nearby Casey’s convenience store on Woods Chapel Road. They found the suspect inside a stall inside the women’s restroom.

Police obtained a search warrant to search the teen’s cell phone. They say they found 11 separate victims of invasion of privacy. Investigators were unable to identify some of the victims who were secretly recorded. They alerted the public during an April 15th news conference.

“It’s a very alarming case,” Blue Springs Police Department Sgt. Keegan Hughes said during the news conference. “In almost all the cases, the actual victim in the case won’t know they were a victim or didn’t know they were a victim at the time.”

At the time officers applied for a search warrant to search a second cell phone, they said their investigation discovered the same 17-year-old suspect was accused of sexual misconduct. Nineteen victims reported they were inappropriately touched by the suspect at local businesses in the Woods Chapel corridor.

During one sexual misconduct investigation, the victim took a photo of the person her assaulted her. In another April 7th investigation, a witness reported the suspect had touched a 69-year-old woman in an inappropriate sexual manner inside of Dollar Tree. The witness told police the same suspect had previously touched her. He was reportedly told he was not allowed inside the store again. When he was taken into custody on April 7th, police say he was wearing a Juvenile Detention Center house arrest ankle bracelet.

Following the police department’s news conference, another witness contacted police to report the teen suspect used to work at McDonald’s and showed coworkers videos of women using the restroom and videos recorded up women’s skirts. A separate witness reported the suspect followed and inappropriately touched women at the City Thrift store.

On April 15th, police reported the suspect was in custody at the Jackson County Juvenile Detention Center.

