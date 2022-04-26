Advertisement

Missouri House OKs limits on transgender athletic participation

FILE — House members on Monday voted 93-41 to require transgender students to compete on teams...
FILE — House members on Monday voted 93-41 to require transgender students to compete on teams that match the sex listed on their birth certificates.(ky3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri’s GOP-led House has voted to limit which high school sports teams transgender athletes can compete on.

House members on Monday voted 93-41 to require transgender students to compete on teams that match the sex listed on their birth certificates.

Missouri’s current public high school sports rules already prohibit transgender girls from competing on girls teams unless they’re undergoing hormone therapy.

Two transgender girls have been approved to play on Missouri girls’ teams in the past decade. 

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Bethany College officials are investigating an allegation that someone associated with its...
Bethany College in Kansas looking into alleged water cooler tampering by baseball program
Osawatomie students are protesting Tuesday morning about LGBTQ flags being pulled from school...
Osawatomie students protest Pride flags being pulled from classrooms
Osawatomie students are protesting Tuesday morning about LGBTQ flags being pulled from school...
Osawatomie students protest Pride flags being pulled from classrooms
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Tuesday, April 26.
FORECAST: Tuesday highs in the 60s; tracking rain later this week