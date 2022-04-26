KDWP to soon offer durable hunting, fishing license cards with crappie, pheasant designs

PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - New durable hunting and fishing license cards will be an option for Kansas recreationalists soon with two designs to choose from - a crappie and a pheasant.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says it will launch a new licensing system, Go Outdoors Kansas, which will improve customer experiences for all outdoor recreationalists in the Sunflower State.

As part of the enhanced system, KDWP noted that outdoor-goers will have the chance to buy a durable license card upgrade that can withstand harsh outdoor conditions. The collectible cards resemble a credit card and will be optional for every customer for an additional $6.

KDWP said each card will include the customer’s information and current licenses at the time of purchase. It said the hard cards can be bought anywhere hunting and fishing licenses are sold and will be mailed within a week of purchase.

The Department noted that two design options will be available, both featuring artwork by local illustrator and graphic designer, Dustin Teasley, of Pratt. Design options include a crappie and a pheasant, or both designs can be purchased.

The only requirement for the cards is for purchasers to have a current fishing or hunting license on file.

For more about the cards or when they may be available, click HERE.

