Advertisement

KCPD investigating shooting near 71 Highway & E. 63rd Street

One person had to be taken to the hospital
The KCPD is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
The KCPD is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near 71 Highway and E. 63rd Street.

Initial indications are that the shooting happened on the highway near E. 63rd.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not yet known.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. The police department will provide more information as it is available.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Two unidentified girls react to a front seat view of the Timber Wolf wooden roller coaster at...
Worlds of Fun opens for the season on Saturday
FILE - Meta
KU to become one of first ‘Metaversities’ in nation with virtual reality classes
Abortions in Kansas for Missouri women increased 8%, as did abortions performed for Kansas women.
Kansas reports 4.1% increase in abortions in 2021
KCI airport has three terminals to serve airlines and their customers, but one of them has...
770,000 people passed through KCI in March, up 60% from 2021