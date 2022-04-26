KCPD investigating shooting near 71 Highway & E. 63rd Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near 71 Highway and E. 63rd Street.

Initial indications are that the shooting happened on the highway near E. 63rd.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not yet known.

