KC Roos announce veteran Marvin Menzies as newest men’s basketball coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Roos have a new head men’s basketball coach.

Kansas City Athletics and Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Dr. Brandon Martin officially announced the hiring of Marvin Menzies as the eighth head coach in the history of Kansas City Men’s Basketball.

Menzies has more than 30 years of college coaching experience, 246 head coaching wins, five NCAA Tournament appearances and six McDonald’s All-American signees as head coach at New Mexico State and UNLV.

“I am beyond excited to take over the helm for the Roos. I’ve been patiently looking for the right opportunity to give back to the game I love!” Menzies said in a statement. “After sitting with Chancellor Agrawal and Dr. Martin, it was clear that this would be an excellent new home for Tammy and I. The alignment at UMKC is exactly what we were looking for. We are extremely blessed and fortunate to join the Kansas City Athletics family. We can’t wait to get started and get a chance to meet all the fans, alumni, faculty, students, and faithful supporters! Kansas City is clearly a special place with a rich athletic pride and commitment. My staff and I will work relentlessly to bring conference championships to Kansas City. I’m looking forward to taking Kansas City basketball to the NCAA Tournament.”

Martin said he believes Menzies’ 12 years of head coaching experience will help mold and shape the program.

“We are thrilled to welcome Marvin and his wife Tammy to our Kansas City Athletics family,” Martin said. “Coach Menzies’s body of work in college basketball has been noteworthy, particularly in the areas of program academic success, player development, recruiting and establishing championship- level culture and standards. His postseason appearances and success are laudable and I hope to duplicate them in Kansas City. Coach Menzies will undoubtedly contribute to our mantra of comprehensive excellence.”

Menzies was most recently an Associate Head Coach at Grand Canyon University during the 2019-20 season, manning the sidelines alongside Head Coach Dan Majerle.

Below are statements from coaches and analysts across the country about Kansas City’s new hire.

“Marvin Menzies is a top-notch hire. He excels in every aspect of coaching. He is a communicator and connector. A terrific coach and teacher that will bring an exciting style of play to Kansas City. Marvin has a passion for recruiting and has a network nationally and internationally that will attract players that will enable the Roos to compete for a Summit League Championship sooner than later!”

-Seth Greenberg, ESPN analyst and long-time head coach

“Congrats to my ex-assistant and great friend Marvin Menzies. He has been a winner and proven coach for a long time. Now it’s time to put Kansas City on the map. It’s “Winning Time” and he knows how to make it happen!”

-Rick Pitino, Iona head coach

“Kansas City has hit a home run in the hiring of Marvin Menzies as men’s head basketball coach. Coach Menzies is highly respected in the basketball community, not only as a great teacher/coach but also as someone who cares about his players long after they leave his program. Coach Menzies is a true team player and will be a perfect fit for the entire university and Kansas City community. He and wife Tammy will be fantastic additions.”

-Steve Fisher, former San Diego State head

