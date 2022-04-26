Advertisement

Kansas reports 4.1% increase in abortions in 2021

Abortions in Kansas for Missouri women increased 8%, as did abortions performed for Kansas women.
Abortions in Kansas for Missouri women increased 8%, as did abortions performed for Kansas women.(Source: Wolfgang Moroder / CC BY-SA 3.0 via MGN)
By The Associated Press and KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas saw a 4.1% increase in the number of abortions performed in the state in 2021 compared with 2020.

More Missouri residents but fewer Oklahoma and Texas residents came into the state to terminate their pregnancies. A preliminary report Tuesday from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment showed that 7,849 abortions were performed in the state last year. That’s 303 more than the 7,546 performed in Kansas in 2020.

The report stated that nearly 70 percent (5,462) of the abortions occurred at fewer than nine weeks gestation, nearly 21 percent (1,627) occurred at 9-12 weeks, almost 6 percent (463) occurred at 13-16 weeks and nearly 4 percent (297) occurred at 17-21 weeks. None were reported at 22 weeks and over.

The report also stated that 6,689 of abortions were from unmarried women (85.2 percent), compared to 1,078 (13.7 percent) for married women.

The number of abortions performed in Kansas for women from Oklahoma and Texas dropped by nearly 35%. But abortions for Missouri women increased 8%, as did abortions performed for Kansas women.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The KCPD is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
KCPD investigating shooting near 71 Highway & E. 63rd Street
Two unidentified girls react to a front seat view of the Timber Wolf wooden roller coaster at...
Worlds of Fun opens for the season on Saturday
FILE - Meta
KU to become one of first ‘Metaversities’ in nation with virtual reality classes
KCI airport has three terminals to serve airlines and their customers, but one of them has...
770,000 people passed through KCI in March, up 60% from 2021