Advertisement

Kansas lawmaker doesn’t want to share restroom with transgender colleague

Kansas state Rep. Cheryl Helmer, center, R-Mulvane, watches one of the House's electronic tally...
Kansas state Rep. Cheryl Helmer, center, R-Mulvane, watches one of the House's electronic tally board during a vote, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Helmer has complained publicly about having to share women's restrooms with a transgender colleague. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas state lawmaker is complaining publicly about having to share women’s restrooms with a “huge” transgender colleague whom she describes as a potential threat to young children who visit the Statehouse.

Republican state Rep. Cheryl Helmer on Tuesday stood firmly by her comments in an email to a University of Kansas graduate student.

She also decried what she called the “in your face” approach to promoting transgender rights by Democratic state Rep. Stephanie Byers, the first elected transgender Kansas lawmaker.

ALSO READ: Kansas Senate overrides Gov. Kelly’s veto of transgender athlete bill
FILE - Kansas state Rep. Stephanie Byers, D-Wichita, speaks to reporters Feb. 23, 2021, at the...
FILE - Kansas state Rep. Stephanie Byers, D-Wichita, speaks to reporters Feb. 23, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. A Kansas lawmaker has complained about having to use the same restrooms as a "huge transgender female," an apparent reference to the state's first openly transgender legislator. Rep. Cheryl Helmer made the comments in a letter to a transgender college student who had written Helmer in opposition to her bill making it a crime for a doctor to perform gender reassignment surgery or hormone replacement on minors. (AP Photo/John Hanna File)(John Hanna | AP)

Byers said it’s clear such comments are being made privately but it’s shocking that they have been made openly.

An LGBTQ rights advocate called on the House to censure Helmer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

SB 160, which is referred to as the ‘Fairness in Women’s Sports Act’ would apply to K-thru-12,...
Kansas Senate overrides Gov. Kelly’s veto of transgender athlete bill
Terms of the settlement, which still must be approved by a court, were not released.
Three defendants settle in University of Missouri hazing lawsuit
Topeka Police, Fire, and Water Rescue crews are on scene near the 900 block of NE River Rd.
TPD identifies body found in Kansas River, believes death may have been suicide
Welcoming new KCTV5 meteorologist Greg Bennett to our team
A warm welcome to our newest KCTV5 meteorologist, Greg Bennett!