Kansas lawmaker doesn’t want to share restroom with transgender colleague

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas state lawmaker is complaining publicly about having to share women’s restrooms with a “huge” transgender colleague whom she describes as a potential threat to young children who visit the Statehouse.

Republican state Rep. Cheryl Helmer on Tuesday stood firmly by her comments in an email to a University of Kansas graduate student.

She also decried what she called the “in your face” approach to promoting transgender rights by Democratic state Rep. Stephanie Byers, the first elected transgender Kansas lawmaker.

FILE - Kansas state Rep. Stephanie Byers, D-Wichita, speaks to reporters Feb. 23, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. A Kansas lawmaker has complained about having to use the same restrooms as a "huge transgender female," an apparent reference to the state's first openly transgender legislator. Rep. Cheryl Helmer made the comments in a letter to a transgender college student who had written Helmer in opposition to her bill making it a crime for a doctor to perform gender reassignment surgery or hormone replacement on minors. (AP Photo/John Hanna File) (John Hanna | AP)

Byers said it’s clear such comments are being made privately but it’s shocking that they have been made openly.

An LGBTQ rights advocate called on the House to censure Helmer.

