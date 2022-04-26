Independence adds license plate readers along Noland Road

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - New license plate readers along Noland Road will soon log and store information about drivers along the busy road.

The Noland Road Community Improvement District funded the cameras in a partnership with the Independence Police Foundation. They are being installed at eight intersections between I-70 and Truman Road. The total cost of the project was approximately $200,000.

Gerry Winship, the director of the CID, said businesses had supported the installation of the devices as a way of improving safety in the quickly developing district.

“This is another improvement for our citizens and a safety factor,” he said.

The cameras will photograph cars and log the plates as they pass through, similar to devices used in Kansas City and by several other police departments.

Officer Jack Taylor, a spokesperson for the Independence Police Department, said the IPD has already been using plate readers in some patrol vehicles.

“Our hope is that this is going to give us the tools we need to make Noland Road a safer place,” Taylor said.

Plate readers have prompted concerns about privacy and abuse by group such as the ACLU. The organization has warned that the cameras often carry very little public oversight.

A local spokesperson for the Kansas City ACLU office expressed concerns over the lack of a municipal ordinance limiting the IPD’s use of the cameras. In a statement they wrote:

“Missouri law does not provide protections for our privacy from invasive new forms of government surveillance, so there are no uniform standards governing what counties and municipalities can do with the private information they collect. Oftentimes, decisions about surveillance systems are made by unelected officials with little, if any, public input. License plate readers might sound innocuous, but they track the license plate number, date, time and location of every vehicle, tie it all to you, and store the information in a database indefinitely and do so with few or no restrictions to protect privacy rights. More than 23 cities around the nation, including Kansas City, have passed Community Control Over Police Surveillance legislation to provide public oversite and transparency on the issue of police surveillance. Because Independence has not passed these protections, there is a high risk of abuse and disparities from its surveillance programs.”

Taylor said the cameras along Noland Road would only provide historical data, not real-time data.

“If we enter a license plate in the system, it has to be a case we’re actively working,” Taylor said.

Winship said privacy had been a concern for some in the district at first but, in the end, businesses decided the improvements in safety outweighed their concerns.

“We feel it’s a good protection for citizens and help for the police department,” Winship said.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.