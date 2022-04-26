Family remembers daughter killed by fentanyl overdose

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The stories are all too real and painful. American lives are being cut short unintentionally by fentanyl. One of those lives was 29-year-old Camille Goblet.

“She was just an incredibly high achieving individual,” said Celine Goblet, sister.

Celine said her younger sister was just months away from achieving a Ph. D.

“She was just an incredible person, she was funny, smart – just all the above,” said Celine.

But, in one night, Camille’s light was extinguished.

“They all went to a concert and prior to the concert they all did some Molly together,” said Celine. “There wasn’t any evidence or struggle or anything like that it was almost like her heart just stopped.”

Camille’s story is all too common.

“We’re just seeing such an increase,” said Megan Fowler.

Fowler is Director of Recovery Services at First Call KC, an organization dedicated to helping people with substance abuse. She said fentanyl is a powerful opioid, 100 times stronger than morphine. It is also highly addictive.

“It increases the euphoric effect of drugs”, said Celine. “Drug dealers and manufacturers like it for are mixed in intentionally with other substances to boost sales and drive addiction.”

Fowler said the smallest dose of fentanyl can be deadly, but it doesn’t have to be.

“Narcan is an incredibly effective drug that can used by friend or family member it’s incredibly easy to use,” said Fowler. “It basically throws somebody into immediate withdrawal, and it clears off the opioid receptors from the brain.”

Celine said Cami didn’t use drugs, in fact she had dreams of working with Rhinos in Wildlife Conservation. It’s hard to believe those dreams are now a memory.

“Someone like Cami you would never ever think this would happen to and it did,” said Celine. “The fentanyl epidemic is very real, and it can happen to anyone.”

Many substance abuse centers are offering Narcan or Naloxone for free. Fowler encourages anyone at risk of accidental or unintentional overdose have the emergency drug on hand.

“We know addiction is real, and it’s prevalent and there are mechanisms of reducing unintentional overdose,” said Fowler.

For additional resources, support for loved ones, questions about any harm reduction tools, and Narcan pick-up locations, you can find more information at www.firstcallkc.org or contact First Call KC at 816-361-5900 (free - 24 hours a day/7 days a week).

