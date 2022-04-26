Advertisement

Coins celebrating the Negro Leagues revealed at event

They are available for preorder from the U.S. Mint
The U.S. Mint has produced a limited run of commemorative coins in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Today, newly struck coins made celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues were shown off.

According to a statement from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, Congress passed the Negro Leagues Baseball Centennial Commemorative Coin Act in 2020. That directed the U.S. Mint to produce a limited run of commemorative coins celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues.

“Surcharges in the amount of $35 for each gold coin sold, $10 for each silver dollar, and $5 for each clad half dollar are authorized to be paid to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum for educational and outreach programs and exhibits,” the statement said.

Today, during a invitation-only event, those present had the chance to hear from the leaders of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, the Kansas City Royals, the U.S. Mint, and others.

The coins can be preordered here, via the U.S. Mint’s website (usmint.gov).

Below are some pictures of the coins KCTV5 News took at the event.

(KCTV5 News)
(KCTV5 News)
(KCTV5 News)

