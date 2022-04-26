Advertisement

Body recovered from Winfield Lake

The Sedgwick County Fire Department's dive team helped recover the body of a person who drowned in Winfield Lake on Tuesday.
The Sedgwick County Fire Department's dive team helped recover the body of a person who drowned in Winfield Lake on Tuesday.(Sedgwick Count Fire District 1)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews recovered a person’s body from Winfield Lake Tuesday afternoon, according to a post on the Sedgwick County Fire District 1 Facebook page.

The Sedgwick County Fire Department’s dive team, Kansas Fish and Game, Winfield and Arkansas City Fire and EMS all assisted in the search for the person who they discovered had apparently drowned at the lake.

The person’s identity has not been released.

