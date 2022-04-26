Body recovered from Winfield Lake

WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews recovered a person’s body from Winfield Lake Tuesday afternoon, according to a post on the Sedgwick County Fire District 1 Facebook page.

The Sedgwick County Fire Department’s dive team, Kansas Fish and Game, Winfield and Arkansas City Fire and EMS all assisted in the search for the person who they discovered had apparently drowned at the lake.

The person’s identity has not been released.

