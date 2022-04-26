Advertisement

Bethany College in Kansas looking into alleged water cooler tampering by baseball program

Bethany College officials are investigating an allegation that someone associated with its...
Bethany College officials are investigating an allegation that someone associated with its baseball program intentionally contaminated the water cooler used by the opposing team.(Barstool KWU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINDSBORG, Kan. (AP) — Bethany College officials are investigating an allegation that someone associated with its baseball program intentionally contaminated the water cooler used by the opposing team.

Athletic director Laura Moreno confirmed the investigation and declined further comment.

Kansas Wesleyan athletic director Steve Wilson said a foreign substance was discovered in the cooler during a doubleheader Sunday.

He said it is common practice for the home team, Bethany in this case, to provide water for the visitor.

Wilson declined further comment, including whether any players, coaches or support staff drank the water or became ill.

