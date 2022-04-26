Bethany College in Kansas looking into alleged water cooler tampering by baseball program

LINDSBORG, Kan. (AP) — Bethany College officials are investigating an allegation that someone associated with its baseball program intentionally contaminated the water cooler used by the opposing team.

Athletic director Laura Moreno confirmed the investigation and declined further comment.

Kansas Wesleyan athletic director Steve Wilson said a foreign substance was discovered in the cooler during a doubleheader Sunday.

He said it is common practice for the home team, Bethany in this case, to provide water for the visitor.

Putting PAINT THINNER in our water coolers to get our baseball players sick and still getting toasted by 31 runs is WILD. Stay classy! Glad all our players are okay #buckfethany pic.twitter.com/GqPFVqwQra — KWU Barstool (@BarstoolKwu) April 25, 2022

Wilson declined further comment, including whether any players, coaches or support staff drank the water or became ill.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.