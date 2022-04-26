770,000 people passed through KCI in March, up 60% from 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As air travel returns to normal, Kansas City International Airport is seeing a boom in passenger numbers.

According to their March 2022 passenger report, KCI saw over 778,000 passengers arrive and depart in the month alone. This is a 60.7% increase from March of 2021.

So far this year alone, KCI has seen 1.97 million passengers. That’s up 80% from 2021. That’s enough people to fill Arrowhead Stadium 25 times over.

Air cargo and mail were also up compared to this time last year. 25 million pounds were handled at KCI, which is more than 40% in March 2021. That’s as much weight as 61 Boeing 747s stacked on top of each other!

Across the country, passenger numbers are almost back to pre-pandemic levels.

For example, on April 25 of this year, the TSA reported 2.1 million passengers. On the same day in 2019, there were 2.4 million people who flew.

In 2021 on April 25, 1.3 million people flew. And in 2020, there were only 119,000 passengers that went through TSA on that day. You can see the TSA’s full list here.

Last week, a federal judge struck down the federal mask mandate on planes and inside airports. As travel restrictions lessen and we head into the summer months, these numbers will more than likely continue to climb.

