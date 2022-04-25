Royals release images of their new City Connect jerseys

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Royals showed the first images of their new City Connect jerseys on Monday morning. The uniforms will be worn for the team’s game this Saturday at Kauffman Stadium against the New York Yankees.

Several Major League teams have unveiled City Connect jerseys over the past year, in a partnership between Major League Baseball and Nike to highlight the character of the cities in which the teams play. The jerseys have then been worn a few times over the course of the season.

The Royals’ City Connect jersey is an homage to Kansas City’s moniker as being the City of Fountains, as the “K” and “C” on the left breast appear as flowing, cascading water, intertwining with each other. The colors are dark blue, with light blue accents on the numbering, sleeves and belt.

Other teams that have worn City Connect jerseys over the past year include the Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals.



