Reds stop 11-game skid, beat Cardinals 4-1 behind Lodolo

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) throws a pitch in the third inning of the MLB...
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) throws a pitch in the third inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, April 24, 2022. The Reds led 3-0 after two innings.(Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds ended an 11-game losing streak, their longest in six years, jumping to a first-inning lead and beating the St. Louis Cardinals 4-1 as former first-round draft pick Nick Lodolo got his first major league win.

Colin Moran drove in two runs for the Reds, who had been 0-4 at home this year and had not won anywhere since April 10 at World Series champion Atlanta. Cincinnati had been outscored 68-20 during the skid. Moran hit a sacrifice fly and Nick Senzel followed with an RBI single in the first.

The Reds are a major league-worst 3-13.

