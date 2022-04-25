Advertisement

Mahomes and Kelce continue unbeaten streak in Vegas, win Justin Timberlake’s golf tournament

Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, left, celebrates with Patrick Mahomes after the NFL AFC...
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, left, celebrates with Patrick Mahomes after the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs won 35-24 to advance to Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - All they do is win, no matter what the sport!

First, it was a 35-31 thriller over the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. Then a 41-14 route of the Silver and Back in 2021. Kansas City’s favorite comic duo found themselves once again victorious in Vegas over the weekend.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce climbed the winner’s podium in the inaugural “8AM Golf Invitational” hosted by Justin Timberlake and Wynn Las Vegas.

Also competing in the golf tournament were Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon, Michael Phelps, Michelle Wie West, and many more celebrities.

Although competing might be generous based on the video below:

Mahomes and Kelce, who shot 18-under par, gave a victory speech, as well.

According to its bio, 8AM Golf is an “integrated collection of brands with the shared mission of supporting and celebrating golfers and the golf industry.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The City of Fountains is being spotlighted on a new Royals jersey. KCTV5’s Bill Hurrelbrink...
The story behind the new Royals jerseys
The City of Fountains is being spotlighted on a new Royals jersey. KCTV5’s Bill Hurrelbrink...
The story behind the new Royals jerseys
Royals' new City Connect jerseys
Royals release images of their new City Connect jerseys
KCTV5 News
Vote for this week’s Hy-Vee High School Baseball Team of the Week!