Mahomes and Kelce continue unbeaten streak in Vegas, win Justin Timberlake’s golf tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - All they do is win, no matter what the sport!

First, it was a 35-31 thriller over the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. Then a 41-14 route of the Silver and Back in 2021. Kansas City’s favorite comic duo found themselves once again victorious in Vegas over the weekend.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce climbed the winner’s podium in the inaugural “8AM Golf Invitational” hosted by Justin Timberlake and Wynn Las Vegas.

Also competing in the golf tournament were Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon, Michael Phelps, Michelle Wie West, and many more celebrities.

Although competing might be generous based on the video below:

Mahomes and Kelce, who shot 18-under par, gave a victory speech, as well.

According to its bio, 8AM Golf is an “integrated collection of brands with the shared mission of supporting and celebrating golfers and the golf industry.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.