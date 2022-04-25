Advertisement

Lenexa police looking for missing teenager last seen Friday

Zoey Creedon, 13, was last seen Friday, April 22 in Shawnee, KS.
Zoey Creedon, 13, was last seen Friday, April 22 in Shawnee, KS.(Lenexa PD)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LENEXA, Ks. (KCTV) - Police in Lenexa are asking for the public’s help with locating a teen who hasn’t been seen in several days.

According to officials, 13-year-old Zoey Creedon was last seen getting off the school bus on Friday, April 22 around 4 p.m. in the area of 61st and Monrovia in Shawnee.

Creedon is described as being 5′0″ and weighing 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, shorts, and was carrying a red sweater and gray backpack.

Anyone seeing or knowing where Creedon might be is asked to contact the Lenexa Police Department or call 911.

