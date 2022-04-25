Lenexa police looking for missing teenager last seen Friday

LENEXA, Ks. (KCTV) - Police in Lenexa are asking for the public’s help with locating a teen who hasn’t been seen in several days.

According to officials, 13-year-old Zoey Creedon was last seen getting off the school bus on Friday, April 22 around 4 p.m. in the area of 61st and Monrovia in Shawnee.

Creedon is described as being 5′0″ and weighing 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, shorts, and was carrying a red sweater and gray backpack.

Anyone seeing or knowing where Creedon might be is asked to contact the Lenexa Police Department or call 911.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.