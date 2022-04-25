Advertisement

KCK Schools get rid of mask requirements starting Monday

By Taylor Johnson and Shain Bergan
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Kansas City, KS, became the latest local school district to nix its mask requirements Monday.

Low Wyandotte County COVID rates spurred the change, as daily new cases in and around KCK have dropped to around 27 a day, according to data compiled by the Mid-America Regional Council.

KCK school officials said the Kansas State Department of Education recommends masks when COVID-19 transmission levels are high. As those numbers have dropped, several area school districts in recent months have fallen back to being mask-optional, including public schools in Kansas City, MO, Lee’s Summit, North Kansas City, Parkville, Liberty, Raytown, Grandview, Independence, Johnson County, KS, and many others.

KCK Public Schools maintains a COVID dashboard, which shows that of the district’s 23,000 students and staff, it currently has only 179 absences related to COVID-19 (either testing positive or quarantined).

